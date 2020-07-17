To the editor:
In his letter to the editor on July 16th, Taylor Hague states that it has been increasingly difficult to feel patriotic during the last four years and impossible during the last year. Certainly America is not perfect. But there are many truly good reasons to feel patriotic. In just a few months there is going to be a presidential election where people of different ideas will be running for office. People will be free to vote for whoever they choose. If someone is elected that you do not agree with it does not mean that the whole country is no good. There is no reason to feel unpatriotic. Just wait four years and try again. Genuine elections do not happen everywhere around the world. It is great that they happen here.
America’s Founding Fathers were great, not perfect but still great, when they wrote the Constitution to include the right to free speech, free press and the freedom for people to assemble. We see many types of minority people exercising those rights demonstrating and working together for their cause. America is working through its problems not ignoring them. It can be a painful process and maybe not resolved fast as the culture of bigotry in people is difficult to change. But there is no doubt that change is being made. Minority people have made huge advances over the last several years. This is all great.
There is no lie about America being great as Taylor Hague says. It is the truth. America is great. Of course were not perfect, no country is, but better than most and changing for the better. Throughout American history and to this day the very large immigration of people of many nationalities is proof that America is regarded as a great country.
Don Wahlstrom
Providence