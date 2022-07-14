A very wise man, Pres Lincoln, said “A people that values its privileges above its principles soon loses both.” That den of thieves in D.C. are doing and have done just that. As a result, America as a whole is paying the consequences for their actions. With the exception of a very few, those “wingnuts (described as a nut with two ears) are killing every principle of our constitution and what this great nation stands for just to feed a bunch of egos (their privileges).
I submit that students who take SAT tests and get a D have a higher IQ than most politicians who would lose a coin toss even if they called both sides, including Bozo Biden and No Clue Harris. There is so much flatulence going on with that bogus Jan. 6 hearing, I bet the odor of methane gas (enough to run a million cars) is smelled through the halls of Congress. Of course they all have contributed for years. They have no idea what cedar,oak, mahogany, etc. smells like anymore. It’s way past time for lysol, Clorox, ammonia and other disinfectants to be used to once again make things smell good including the White (out)House. Call Roto-Rooter. We need to vote all of those gas-baggers out and recall many others like “Mutt” Romney.
Now not that I wish any harm to Bozo. Him falling off his bike was funny. Of course he blamed Pres Trump as usual. Another wise man, Pres Reagan, said “If we lose our freedoms here,t here is nowhere else to go.” That statement affirms what Pres Trump said. “Dems aren’t really after me, they are after you. I’m just in their way.”
A huge part of the left’s agenda doesn’t want you to send your kids to school for an education and be productive members of society. Instead, you are sending them to a “Jackass” bootcamp to learn how to undermine the Constitution and family values as well as how to take from others with no consequences.
Biden says inflation and higher gas prices are necessary to stabilize the economy. America just reached an all time high of 9.1% and climbing. So I ask, “Why would anyone in their right mind vote for a Democrat in the Nov. elections?”