To the editor:
We’re a rich country; we can afford to take care of the world's neglected children for the next 18 years. Congress and the Fed Reserve (Fed) have duped us into believing this. Though its intent sounds noble, the reasoning is not sound. We are not a rich nation. We are $28 trillion in debt; 4½ times that of China. Google, the “debt clock..” for evidence.
We're ignorant in our attempts to appease a voracious Congress that creates a debt that is beyond repayment. Congress goes to the Fed, borrows fiat (worthless) money, essentially printed in the Fed’s basement, and then stacks it on top of already teetering debt. It doesn’t serve you or me. It serves a colluding Fed and Congress, and the astronomical escalation of that debt is the evidence. The Fed finances both sides of endless wars that benefit an industrial war complex, which some powerful congressmen are invested in. Citizens continue to re-elect the same congressmen, who literally make constituents pay interest to the Fed – forever. Your wife can’t stay home and take care of the children, you can’t afford health insurance, food costs have gone crazy, the cost of gasoline is intolerable, while your purchasing power spirals into the toilet due to inflation manufactured by the Fed that prints that worthless money, which Congress then borrows more of and forces you to make interest payments on again and again — forever. So who are you working for? The increase of taxes doesn’t resolve overspending, it undermines you and foments your loss to a Fed that has overthrown our U.S. Treasury Department, which could rightfully print our nation's currency free of interest. The introduction of "The Federal Reserve" was a return to a British-controlled banking system that our forefathers died getting rid of. Inflation is a congressionally unrepresented tax. Congressmen don’t represent or protect you from its ravages. Congress instead represents the Federal Reserve and its ongoing theft and conspires to empty your pocketbook. Look at their voting records. Only one U.S. Congressman, Thomas Massey of Kentucky, faithfully votes to uphold the Constitution. On the other hand, Utah’s U.S. congressmen vote unconstitutionally anywhere from 40 to 100 percent of the time. Something is lining the pockets of our state’s U.S. congressmen and fomenting their betrayal.
We give U.S. representatives two years, and U.S. senators six years to prove themselves. Keep track of their voting records online at the Scorecard of the FreedomFirstSoceity, and the Freedom Index at TheNewAmerican. Regardless of their political persuasion, if they won’t prove their loyalty to the Constitution in a two and four-year time frame, then quickly root out those obsequious, sycophant frauds and thieves, who feast like mosquitoes on your blood, sweat, and tears.
Barton Boothe
Smithfield