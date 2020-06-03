To the editor:
It is grievous to me to observe recent events in this great nation of ours. I join hands with those individuals who are honestly striving to make a difference. I am ashamed and disgusted with those individuals who are using legitimate cultural and political issues as a platform for violence. This is not just a black issue, a white issue, a red issue, a yellow issue, or a brown issue. It is an American issue, and with that in mind it is impossible to capture the infinite varieties and colors of people that make up the fabric of the most unique country on Earth.
As individuals, we need to observe news and mass media resources with far more discriminating eyes. We are quick to judgement after imbibing in the media resource(s) that narrowly support(s) our particular views of this nation and the world around us. We are exceedingly slow to consider the facts from a variety of resources because they somehow offend our sensibilities, or they fail to corroborate the facts as we interpret them. It is incomprehensible to me that so many bright and intelligent people across this great nation of ours can possess such a narrow and constrictive view of this nation and the world around them.
It is past time when we as Americans need to take a step back from our self-serving parochial interests and take a hard look at who we are. We are a nation of historically unparalleled diversity. Our differences are glaring but so are our achievements! How often must we remind ourselves that the fundamental strength of this country is found in our ability to resolve issues as a people?! It is not easy. It is hard distasteful work. It requires the use of that nasty “four letter word” we call compromise. What else can we do? We pioneered the political model that most of the world is trying to emulate. We do not have the luxury to have a disdain for politics. We do not have the luxury to hide in our respective political corners feeling comfortable about the facts in the way we think they should be or ought to be. Facts most often present inconvenient truths. Facts do not care about political ideology.
It is time to get uncomfortable and work with people whose legitimate views are different than our own. We are not being untrue to our own values by recognizing the voices of those whose values differ from our own. In fact, the recognition of divergent points of view is a fundamental American trait and a unique American strength. Nobody does it better. Time to go to work.
Michael Rickson
River Heights