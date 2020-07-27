To the editor:
We often hear that we need to forgive one another. Yet, without a basis as to why we need to give each other the benefit of the doubt, this idea is nothing but a meaningless platitude.
It is indisputable that to a certain degree, we are all shaped by the circumstances of our birth. As Leo Tolstoy once said in “War and Peace,” “Everything depends on upbringing.” Our upbringing, our “accident of birth” determines so much about us. It determines our religious affiliation, our culture, our values, and many other things. It is a humbling fact to acknowledge that most of us, if born into Nazi Germany, would have likely been on the side of perpetrators, and not the “right side of history.” This idea is seen very poignantly in the book, “Ordinary Men,” where a group of normal police officers, ordinary men, commit unspeakable atrocities.
This is not to say that there is no accountability among individuals, but as soon as it is acknowledged that some people do the things they do because of external factors in their lives, the accountability equation changes. There is inherently a level of ambiguity associated with the amount of free will other people have. Because we do not know them for who they really are. we cannot tell how self-actualized they are. The Cartesian syllogism, “cogito ergo sum,” is an argument for why we can be confident in our own existence. But a corollary of the argument is that it is only our own existence that we can be confident in, positively. Likewise, the only free will we can acutely be aware of is that of our own, for others have circumstances that we have no understanding of.
And once this idea is accepted, the idea that we cannot concretely know whether or not other people are directly responsible for their actions, forgiveness becomes possible. Actions that previously may have been seen as malevolent may have been the result of nothing more than ignorance to the good.
It is easy to judge one another, but once you take a step back and look at the forces that have sculpted who we are, especially through a historical lens, forgiveness not only becomes possible, but unavoidable. Faith is often defined as belief in things that are not seen, but a more refined definition of faith is a commitment to the idea that man is good, in spite of the suffering and horrors we see around us. It is a commitment to the logos in spite of the tragedy of existence. And because of my faith, and my knowledge that people are not always to blame for their actions, I have no choice than to forgive.
Kristian Fors
Logan