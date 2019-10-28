To the editor:
We have known Mark Anderson for many years as a friend, as a business owner, and as a parent in the Logan City School District, and wholeheartedly support his run for Logan City Council. Mark has the advantage of knowing many of the residents in both Logan city and Cache County. Mark is a fabulous listener! He gets to the root of the problem (pun intended) and always comes up with several solutions. He's a very hard worker, which is necessary in local government positions. He's not just going into this for the name, but to make a difference in his community. We personally stand behind local businesses and shop them as often as possible. With Mark on the council, local businesses will have a voice. He understands what it takes to create a thriving business in downtown Logan, what works and what doesn't. Mark is passionate about Logan city, from the schools to the neighborhoods to the environment he is raising his own family in. We give our full endorsement to Mark Anderson for Logan City Council!
Kris and Mike Monson
Smithfield