To the editor:
COVID19, near economic collapse, climate disruption, and now the deplorable racist death of George Floyd leading to mass protests across our nation. Will we find the strength within our citizenry (you and I), and in our governmental institutions, to deliver us from the apparent suicidal path we find ourselves on?
What part does racism and marginalization play in the above? For over 400 years we have put our knee on the necks of Native Americans, African Americans, and other ethnicities we perceive to be a threat to the Euromerican culture, or standing in the way of our “Manifest Destiney”.
But the vast majority of American citizens know better, and it is those who must continue to take action to avert societal collapse by speaking out, writing letters to local news media, encouraging our political leaders to support and enforce new policy addressing these paramount issues.
Let us pretend that we are one of those underprivileged demographics, with a family to support. Most of us would be living in a “red lined” rental unit in the low income part of a city, where medical, educational, and job opportunities are limited. We would fear racial profiling if not life threatening treatment by local law enforcement, and unjust treatment by the criminal justice system. Those fortunate enough to have a job would be working in “front line,” low wage positions without adequate insurance, and higher exposure to COVID19- janitors, waste management, bus and taxi drivers, child care, and so on.
Summers would average 10 degrees hotter than the “greener” part of the city, and breathing air would often threaten your family’s health being located near polluting industries. Many would live in low-lying, flood prone areas where loss of property and life, along with water and insect borne diseases might appear, especially with super-storm events becoming more common as our climate warms.
Or maybe you and your family would live in a small, shabby shelter on a large farm enduring long hours of back-breaking work to put food on American’s tables. Toxic agricultural chemicals and steamy hot summer days are part of the job description. Ambient temperatures are projected to become life-threatening as hotter summers increase. Or you might be working in a meat packing plant with crowded, unprotected conditions leading to COVID outbreaks.
Yet hope is on the horizon — an inflection point in America’s history. I see it in the courage and sacrifice of health and other frontline workers, from the masses of protesters, including police officers, who often “take a knee” in support of racial and criminal justice. And a piece of legislation before Congress, HR763 that would address social justice, health and economic concerns, and the climate crisis.
Jack Greene
Smithfield