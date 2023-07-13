I found your obituary today, David. I’ve spent time this evening reminiscing on old times we had together. I have also spent several hours looking back over literally dozens of letters you wrote to the Herald Journal in the last 20 years. To use a word that I’m sure you would appreciate, you were truly prolific.
We did not agree on politics, David. Not even close. You were so very conservative. I have always been liberal. You were a proud Republican. I have furtively caucused with those rarest of birds, Franklin County Democrats. We did not see eye to eye on economic policy, on health care, on education, the social safety net, military strategy overseas, voting rights, and, especially not on our opinions of individuals like George W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald J. Trump, and Joseph R. Biden.
But long ago you were a Cub Scout leader who taught me to build, and love, and launch model rockets. You were a teacher in my church. I listened to you speak from the pulpit more than once and felt fire in my heart. We served side-by-side in a presidency for years. You raised a beautiful family. Though we are so different in our politics, some of our strongest beliefs and values are shared. Family. God. Country. You were a wonderful father, disciple, and, without a doubt, patriot.
Lately, you have suffered with injury, accident, and poor health. I am sure that recent years have not been easy for you. I have continued to carefully read the opinions in your public letters. I suspect that you have also read mine. No, we did not agree on politics. But you are my friend, David, and you always will be. Thank you. Now, you are with your sweet Kathy again. Go rest high on that mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.