letter to the editor

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

I found your obituary today, David. I’ve spent time this evening reminiscing on old times we had together. I have also spent several hours looking back over literally dozens of letters you wrote to the Herald Journal in the last 20 years. To use a word that I’m sure you would appreciate, you were truly prolific.

We did not agree on politics, David. Not even close. You were so very conservative. I have always been liberal. You were a proud Republican. I have furtively caucused with those rarest of birds, Franklin County Democrats. We did not see eye to eye on economic policy, on health care, on education, the social safety net, military strategy overseas, voting rights, and, especially not on our opinions of individuals like George W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald J. Trump, and Joseph R. Biden.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.