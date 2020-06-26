To the editor:
Hey Mitt Romney — good news. You get a vacation! I know you’ve been busy — presumably very busy — gazing at yourself in your mirror on the wall reminding yourself how important you are and constantly angrily reminding yourself how much you hate our terrible (Republican) president. (Ooops, I keep forgetting you’re Republican too.)
By the way, I would not want to interrupt your important preoccupation, but our country is in trouble. Big trouble! Maybe you and Pierre could put your mirror down for a few minutes and you might try to do something to help our country — and its president, who — like him or not — was legally elected to his position. He could use some help. (Yes, he can be a jerk at times. That’s what makes him such a great leader. He’s a doer.) And our country could really use some help. Fortunately, Utah has one senator who wants to serve his country. Thank you Mike Lee! Mitt, please help us? We desperately need you!
Davy McClay
Logan