To the editor:
After many sleepless nights, I think that I finally found a way to please my liberal friends by defunding the police. It’s simply a matter of old-fashioned give and take, a middle ground so to speak. Here’s the deal I am proposing. I’ll help you defund the police if you agree to help me defund a few things.
First of all comes sports! Ouch you say? Well, it has become painfully obvious that slack-jawed idiots like Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James don’t have a “patriotic I.Q.” of .5 between them. Add to that the moral values of Wilt Chamberlain and hundreds like him and our young ones grow up wanting to be just like them. There are many great honorable people in sports like Tim Tebow but it’s time to hit these grossly overpaid, radical potty mouths right smack center in their pocketbook.
Next, let’s defund Congress completely! That should include any and all perks of the job.
Next on the list should be Planned Parenthood. That should free up enough money to provide real health services for women and not the original organizers’ intent.
Follow that defunding, by any back door maneuver of Black Lives Matter, the Weather Underground, ANTIFA, the Black Panthers etc. No! I am not any kind of a racist. I am anti ANY group or person that tries to encroach on my freedom, destroy our Constitution or breaks the law.
Please don’t forget to defund the ACLU and any more Robert C. Byrd memorials. While we’re at it, let’s defund ridiculous ‘Highways to Nowhere” and a plethora of ‘Pork Barrel Politics’.
As long as we’re cleaning house, let’s defund tenured professors in their “Ivory Towers.” We could also defund the Secret Service that protects Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer and other protection agencies that guard Newsome, de Blasio, Cuomo and other anti-gun zealots. Shouldn’t they live in the same unsafe environment they expect of us?
I’m sure you’re asking yourself how can I do anything about this. Well, we can do more than you think. Stop supporting those things whose values conflict with yours. That is especially true with sports, education, movies, TV shows and the mainstream media on air and in print. Special mention goes to defund the New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and the geniuses on The View.
So, there you have it my liberal friends. A simple negotiation so you can defund the police and enlist my help. In the meantime, we need politicians that can stand up to lawbreakers and not pat them on the back while denigrating the very people that protect their sorry rear ends. Let our heroes return safely to their families every day.
David B. Kerr
Preston