Kathy Chudoba’s Sept. 7 letter to the editor, “Salt Lake Express ignores COVID safety,” prompts me to share my own recent experience. During my trip, about half of the passengers in the full van wore masks. The driver wore one but said nothing to those who didn’t. When one passenger asked the driver for a mask, he replied he had none. Their website says in bold letters, “Salt Lake Express Will Provide Masks for Riders.” It’s a false statement. Their website also gives the current CDC mask requirements, requiring face masks to be worn by all travelers on public transportation, and says “Once the CDC gives us the green light to lift the mandate, we will be happy to do so.” That is also false and misleading.
After my ride, I emailed the company and also posted critical reviews on a couple of the major sites for posting such things. I eventually received a reply by email, talking about how they go to pains to sanitize and disinfect the vehicles between runs. These are things that we now know are negligible contributors to infection; it’s spreading via aerosols from breathing, not touching surfaces.
I get it if this company and their drivers don’t want to get into the mask wars. But, their website amounts to false advertising. If you are immunocompromised or elderly with no longer optimally functioning immune system, you might feel this service would be safe for you. No, the opposite is true. You’re likely to be packed into a van for a couple of hours with most of those around you unmasked, and, given our vaccination rates, mostly unvaccinated as well. Instead, offer to pay a friend to take you to and from the airport, or wherever else you need to go, and explain why. Your health and safety are not important to this company. The Healthy Travel Procedures section of their website is a cynical lure to get your business.