To the editor:
I love the national anthem and I love being an American. Both of these things bring me great pride and I am forever grateful for the men and women who died so that I could live, free, in this great nation.
That said, I am curious as to why we play the national anthem before sporting events. We do not play the anthem before other forms of entertainment, be it movies, concerts, plays, etc. My understanding is that the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner at sporting events originated in 1918, when a band played the song during a Boston Red Sox game during World War I. After that, the song was still only played sporadically at sporting events between 1918 and 1931, when it officially became the national anthem. After World War II, NFL Commissioner Elmer Layden mandated that the anthem be played before every sporting event, mostly to appeal to fans who were feeling a heightened sense of patriotism following the war, and other major leagues quickly followed suit.
While this is a nice tradition, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense. All traditions are worth examining and not all are worth maintaining solely for tradition's sake. There are appropriate venues in which to play the anthem, and each time it is played, I personally will stand proudly and reflect on what it means for me, personally. However, I see no reason to play the anthem before an entertainment event. In fact, doing so, one could argue, downplays the solemnity which should be displayed when the anthem is played. People go to sporting events to relax, have a good time, and root for their team. They do not go to reverently reflect on the founding or preservation of this country, and that is fine.
What I find more interesting in these debates about the national anthem is that the people demanding players stand are the same people who demand that politics be taken out of sports. Wouldn't removing the national anthem from pre-game ceremonies accomplish this? If removing any reference to politics is the endgame, it seems that a logical person would support discontinuing the playing of the anthem before these entertainment events.
I want to conclude my restating my love for this country and for the men and women who fought to found and preserve it. I do not think that the national anthem should be played before events that exist solely for entertainment purposes.
Thomas Franklin
North Logan