What has happened to the Republican Party and its politicians? The party used to be the party of small government, personal freedom, and personal responsibility. Now, governors are pushing their mandates onto individuals and companies, severely restricting personal freedoms. How so?
Mandates against mask mandates are still mandates! An example of big government restricting the freedom of individuals, companies, and boards from running their lives, businesses, and organizations the way they think best. As a small business owner, I should be able to run my business the way I want. If I want to have my employees and customers wear masks, that is my choice. I don't want the government to tell me how to run my business.
Fines against businesses that impose vaccine mandates represent massive government interference into the lives of Americans. Maybe I'm a small business owner that wants to provide a safe working environment for my employees and customers by having my employees vaccinated and only serving vaccinated customers. This is a freedom that these politicians are taking away from me! Maybe I want to eat at a restaurant that only serves vaccinated people or go on a cruise where I know my risk of illness is low because of vaccination mandates. But, again, this freedom to choose is being taken away by big government republican politicians.
Advertisement
Republicans are not supporting "freedom" through these mandates and fines; they are restricting the freedom of the vaccinated and forcing them to risk their health and well-being. If you genuinely supported freedom and personal responsibility, you would be against these anti-mask mandates and vaccination passport fines. Support freedom for the vaccinated!