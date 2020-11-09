To the editor:
I've seen a dramatic uptick in vehicles driving around with brake lights/turn signals/ and headlights out over the last year. I just want to say thanks to those of you that continue to act like driving is a right and not a privilege.
Just because safety inspections have been done away with, that doesn't mean you have a free pass. Our officers have enough to worry about. Take two minutes. Ask a family member/friend/neighbor to help you perform a simple signal check. Go through each and every one of them on your vehicle(s).
Make sure you check your brake lights with your headlights on and off. If your tires are inappropriate for the upcoming winter conditions, then stay off the road. Ask somebody to help you get to where you need to go. We're a pretty cool valley full of helpful folks, just ask. We don’t need anymore lives lost.
Please start treating driving like it's your job and not a right.
Gary R Olsen
College Ward