To the editor:
The fastest path to stopping the COVID-19 outbreak requires massive testing. A shout out to South Korea for getting on top of the outbreak through testing. They've successfully addressed a problem; and now, they are exporting their test kits to other countries.
The COVID-19 outbreak has revealed some weaknesses in our government in terms of preparedness and also some strengths in our Mormon culture. We Mormons, for example, have a long standing tradition of home grown food production and storage, and we can see how valuable this is in our present challenge. The better prepared we are through food storage during this time of necessitated social distancing, not only are we better prepared individually but we are less likely to create problems for others. It's very sensible of us to have woven this concept into the fabric of our culture here in Utah.
As it applies to food production, might it also apply to energy production?
In the past, we've tended to see solar panels and electric vehicles as luxury items for bleeding heart types to make a social statement. I suggest that solar panels and EVs are a natural extension of our eminently sensible practical Mormon culture. I doubt this present challenge will cause gasoline shortages but imagine some other situation of long lines at gas stations such as we old timers remember from the 1970s. You're better off for 1. not having to be in the gas line in the first place because you're getting getting your go juice from your solar panels at home; or 2. you are waiting in the gas line and aren't you glad that I'm not in front of you because I'm getting my go juice at home? Or, maybe there's no line at all.
In time, the crisis will pass and we can forget about the solar panels and EVs. Or, maybe we'll find that it's just a better way to live anyway. Regardless of what we think about greenhouse gas emissions and their climate consequences, maybe it'd just be nice to not have to argue about it. We might like that, when we take our children to school, there's no toxic stew for them to breathe and they can play outdoors that day. Idling? What's idling? Isn't that something people did back in the 20th century? Maybe we'll like less expensive go juice and being able to make it at home and recover some of it when we go down hills or come to a stop. Maybe we'll like having lower maintenance costs for our vehicles. Maybe we'll enjoy the better health and the greater wealth.
Charles Ashurst
Logan