To the editor:
We seem to be assuming that the outbreak is over and it's back to normal. No it's not. Unless we have lots more testing, we're simply going to revert to pre-lockdown outbreak conditions.
The number of Coronavirus deaths per year is approaching the number of air pollution deaths per year in the USA, in the hundreds of thousands. Fortunately for us, our forebears put millennia of effort into the development of science. Science is worlds better than guesswork in the task of saving lives.
But even science has to take a back seat to morality. Morality: You wear a mask that doesn't protect you but it protects others from you. Morality: You clean up your energy on behalf of people you'll never meet. Morality: You believe in morality when it's out of style in your country.
COVID-19 has been something analogous to a stress test of a bank after the 2008 melt down. Just how brittle is our country to a shock?
Today's wishful thought: The stress test has exposed some weaknesses in our kit, but we'll work through the weaknesses, and in their place will emerge a cleaner greener leaner American machine.
Charles Ashurst
Logan