I suspect some people like nuclear energy for the same reason they used to like fossil carbon energy: free waste disposal. Except, of course, it's not free, is it? Our atmosphere is not a free open sewer for fossil carbon wastes. Greenhouse gas emissions are a sky is the limit high and getting higher every day tax upon us all. When and if greenhouse gas emissions render our home uninhabitable, that will have been a costly tax indeed. Let's eliminate this tax upon ourselves, shall we? There are practical achievable ways of achieving this goal. HR2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, for example.
Consideration of nuclear waste is generally waved off as easily achieved when fill in the blank. Breeder reactors, for example, will eat the waste, we're told enthusiastically. OK, take it to the bank and have him or her put up the money for it to be built. What, the banker says no? The technology needs a bit of development says the bank? Don't blame me that the banker says no. I'm all for public funding of research into atomic energy, but I'm not in favor of the public being stuck for the costs that have been swept under the rug by the nuclear industry.
I disagree with Ronald Reagan's pronouncement that “government is the problem.” Government is as essential to capitalism as referees are to a basketball game and government generally is not a problem unless it's broken. If it's broken, don't discard it. Fix it. Reform it. Get HR 1 through Congress. I'm not anti-government and neither do I see capitalism as an expression of humanity's death wish. Capitalism could be an antidote to our death wish if we'd but utilize competent accounting of costs. Money isn't everything, but it's a great tool for making choices such as what energy sources to utilize, provided costs are accurately accounted for.
Here's some good news on the subject of pricing carbon emissions: The USA is already fully three times more productive per unit of carbon emissions than China. (Source: a study by Climate Leadership Council entitled "America's Carbon Advantage".) For all the work we've done to reduce our carbon emissions, however, we don't get any trade advantage from it in today's world. But. If we were to price carbon emissions and have a border carbon adjustment that reflects the carbon emissions of imports, we could incentivize China to clean up their emissions, have a more level playing field with China, and bring manufacturing jobs back to the USA.
Charles Ashurst
Logan