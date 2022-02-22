As a mom of seven children, I work to cater the educational experience for each of my children. Most of my children are being homeschooled. We make school choices kid by kid and year by year to choose what that child needs this year. It takes a lot of work to use different curriculums for each kid.
The textbooks and curriculum to homeschool my children are expensive. And the curriculum that I bought for my daughter didn’t fit my son’s needs. I work hard to customize education for my kids. But being able to go at their own pace has helped them to thrive.
One of the greatest challenges is when we have to make a financial decision instead of an educational one. Sometimes we have to decide to use a curriculum that doesn’t quite fit, but that we can afford. And the results show that it wasn’t right.
My sister lives in Alaska. She recently told me that she would be receiving money to choose how to educate her kids. Due to their finances, there are education opportunities available that were previously closed to her.
The Hope Scholarship would be a game changer for us. We wouldn’t have to decide between finances and the right curriculum for our kids. We could expand their opportunities through other programs that right now we can’t afford. I could introduce more hand on learning experiences.
If I could talk to legislators directly about The Hope Scholarship, I would tell them to vote for it. Every child is different and deserves an education designed to their specific needs. The Hope Scholarship would put parents in charge of making that choice. It allows them to get the education that fits their child.
Please tell your legislator to vote for The Hope Scholarship.