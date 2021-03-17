To the editor:
My home and property sit along the Logan River bank. The address is 999 Sumac. Over 30 years ago my husband and I bought this house largely because of its location on the river. When I read the description on Langdon Group's website touting the proposed Piped Irrigation (PI) aka Logan River Watershed Plan, I was amused to see that one of the arguments in promoting this plan was that it would increase real estate values. This reminds me of an observation by my husband's father: "It all depends on whose ox is being gored." Yes, property owners elsewhere will see their property gain value. I think the families with homes along the Logan River in this (Thrushwood) neighborhood and along the course of the river as it flows past Jens Johannsen Park, past many homes en route to Central Park and to the 6th-South bridge will join me in feeling their oxen should be nervous.
Over the years visitors to our home, and those of our neighbors, rarely fail to mention how lucky we are to live by the river. They know it provides cool in the summer, habitat for birds, fish, and wildlife, sustenance for trees and other oxygen-producing flora, recreation for children and their adults, and much more. The much more might seem airy-fairy to technocrats. But when the technocrats go home, I suspect they too want physical and spiritual renewal. The latter being distinctly fostered by the sounds and sights of a mountain river flowing past their homes. We know we paid a premium for this privilege and that our real estate values will be "gored" by its diminishment. I do not support the PI project and I would be pleased to join a class-action suit to keep my oxen safe.
Ilona Jappinen
Logan