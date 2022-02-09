Why is it with sports like football and basketball, if you beat your opponent by a “large” margin it is called “poor sportsmanship” but with other sports like track, wrestling, cross country, golf, tennis, and some others if you win by a large margin it is more looked upon as “wow they are really good!”
I don’t think local star cross country athletes are ever called a “poor sport” when they win by a minute or when a state champion wrestler pins a weaker opponent in a dual in 20 seconds they are called a “poor sport.”In cross country there are always runners that are 3, 4 or more minutes behind the winner; do they come out of the race “discouraged”?
I know recently the Ridgeline girl’s basketball team was called out as being a poor sport for not “letting up” on Logan. If a basketball team or football team is not supposed “play” hard the whole game then maybe there needs to be a mercy rule like there is in some other sports. If you are up by so many points in the game the game is over.
In wrestling if you get up by 15 points and you haven’t pinned them, the match is called. Girls’ softball has such a rule and a lot of states high school soccer has a “mercy rule” if a team gets up by so many goals the game is over. A mercy rule in basketball or football would incentivize a coach to perhaps put subs in sooner if they want the game to last or leave the starters in if they just want to call it and go home. As an athlete when you are up against someone you know is much better and you lose you have to try to come away from it looking at the positives.
I wrestled in high school and I didn’t start wrestling until I was a sophomore. I got tossed around a lot to begin with. Most of the wrestlers on my team had been doing it for many years already and I hated it in practice when I would go up against one of them and they would “toy with me.” I wanted to see their best so that I would know what I had to be like to be competitive.
I am sure Logan knew going into the game they weren’t going to win but I am sure there were some successes Logan had they could take away from the game to build on. Everyone knows there a lot of life lessons participating in sports and everything needs to be put into perspective here.