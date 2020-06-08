To the editor:
After eight weeks we had 43 COVID-19 cases. The president said open up, and in the next five weeks we have grown to 514 cases. That my Cache Valley friends is 12 times as many cases as we had in the first eight weeks. Like it or not, we are allowing this virus to run us.
Please pay attention and follow CDC guidelines. These measures are simple and can save your life or the life of a loved one. 1. Wear a mask. 2. Physically distance. 3. Wash your hands. 4. Don't take the whole family shopping with you (I added that).
This may save a friend, parent, or a grandparent’s life. We all have to remember that responsible freedom means respecting the freedoms of your neighbors. I am 68 years old and not ready to die like many others in the valley, and as such I implore all citizens to think of your fellow man or woman if you will. We are all in this together, and I respect your right to live as much as I hope you respect mine. Please move forward responsibly.
Benedict Thomas
North Logan