To the editor:
The logic of eliminating plastic shopping bags eludes me. They are just one small use of plastic in our lives. It covers us from head to toe. We walk on it, sit on it and ride in it. Using a Southern expression, our cars would "come from together" without plastic. It is time to review some points in history.
Disdain for plastic shopping bags began in the San Francisco Bay area just a few years ago. Trash from communities in that area is barged and dumped into the Pacific Ocean. Concern developed due to the floating mass of debris that resulted from light materials and plastic bags were easily recognizable. Methods were developed to skim the waste and dispose of it by other means. Then a cry erupted to totally stop using plastic shopping bags. We in this divine valley do not dispose of waste in a liquid environment. So, what is to be gained by doing away with plastic shopping bags.
Now, let's step back to ancient history. Back in antiquity of 30 years ago, tree huggers, aka: environmentalists, recognized the broad use of paper which is made from timber. Most products were being shipped in cardboard boxes. They were then used to "box" various grocery items by young fellows. Thus, the derivation of the term "boxboy.” Small items were placed in bags also made of paper. The huggers became worried that forests were being devastated due to the use of paper. So, the apparent and easiest solution was to eliminate paper bags. That is why plastic shopping bags came to be.
I still do not see the logic of rejecting plastic shopping bags. Of course, as they might say in the South, I'm just "igorant.”
Lee Cecil
Logan