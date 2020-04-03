To the editor:
During this time of social isolation, many of us have watched Netflix’s new documentary series “Tiger King,” which covers the unethical business of breeding and raising tiger cubs for commercial purposes. The show focuses on the Southern U.S., which seems especially distant while we’re all stuck at home. These very animal rights issues, however, are taking place in our own Cache Valley.
The American West Heritage Center’s Baby Animal Days describes itself as a “unique learning experience” and features chicks, ducklings, and what is probably most interesting to some: bear cubs. Though this sounds like a lovely way to spend an afternoon, baby bears are actually victims of this seemingly innocuous event.
These bears are sourced from privately owned wildlife park Yellowstone Bear World (not associated with Yellowstone National Park). Located in Idaho, the park guarantees visitors up-close interactions with captive bears via bus feedings, driving tours, and cub bottle feeding. If this sounds too good to be true — what, after all, could be cuter than a baby bear? — then you’d be right.
Yellowstone Bear World removes cubs from their mothers at the young age of 6-8 weeks. In the wild, such bears would stay with mom until they are well over a year old. Not only are these cubs deprived of their mothers, the notoriously protective “mama bears” are deprived of their cubs. Even at Baby Animal Days, where visitors don’t physically touch the bears, the cubs are without their mothers in an unnatural environment.
And where do these bears end up, once they are too old and dangerous to be easily transported and displayed for the public? Rather than being released into the wild as some may assume — they are now too acclimated to humans and would be unable to live in the wild — they are destined for a life of breeding and captivity at Yellowstone Bear World or another zoo.
Breeding bears for the sole purpose of allowing close interactions with people is unethical at best and animal cruelty at worst. In this day of ample information, we have the responsibility to think before we engage in events that take advantage of the animals we should be protecting. Sure, events and organizations like Baby Animals Days and Yellowstone Bear World are educational “learning experiences,” but what lessons are they actually teaching us and our children?
Next time you’re tempted by a baby bear, try visiting one of our national parks, where bears are surprisingly easy to come across. And if you want to look at bears from the comfort of your own home, nature documentaries and live nature web streams offer a chance to view these amazing animals in their appropriate habitat without any of the ethical hangups.
Michelle Jones
Logan