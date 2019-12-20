To the editor:
Wednesday’s “historic” vote to impeach Trump is nothing new. In 1974, Richard Nixon chose to resign rather than lose a certain impeachment vote in the House of Representatives. Given the “smoking gun” of the Watergate tapes, his conviction in the Senate appeared likely.
In 1998 the House sent articles of impeachment against Bill Clinton to the Senate for perjury regarding his sexual misconduct in the Oval Office. That vote was indeed historic. Those articles were some 440 pages long and cited sordid details and much evidence. Nevertheless, Clinton was acquitted. According to one Republican senator, his behavior may have been disgusting and immoral, but it did not rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” as required by the Constitution.
Today’s articles against Trump are a mere eight pages and contain no hard evidence of treason or bribery, except for hearsay testimony from “witnesses” hand-picked by the Democrat majority. Donald Trump may be pompous and crude, but being a jerk is not an impeachable offense.
What is most unfortunate about Wednesday’s vote is that the power of impeachment itself may now become standard procedure when one party gains control of the House of Representatives and the other party wins the White House. It only proves that in politics, what goes around comes around. Voters will decide Trump’s fate next November
Gary Gettman
Millville