To the editor:

Have you seen the Great Salt Lake recently? Neither have I! Half the lake is missing. It’s shrinking due to more than two decades of aridification, resulting in the loss of half its volume; 800 square miles of lakebed are exposed allowing winds to blow toxic dust onto the Wasatch front, further polluting our air. As dust blows onto Utah’s snowpack, our main water source is diminished.

