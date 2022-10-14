Have you seen the Great Salt Lake recently? Neither have I! Half the lake is missing. It’s shrinking due to more than two decades of aridification, resulting in the loss of half its volume; 800 square miles of lakebed are exposed allowing winds to blow toxic dust onto the Wasatch front, further polluting our air. As dust blows onto Utah’s snowpack, our main water source is diminished.
What about the Logan River? In 30 years of kayaking the river and enjoying Logan Canyon, I’ve never seen it this low. I fear for the future of my favorite sport. What about the fish? Sixteen Utah waterbodies are currently under warning advisory for toxic algal blooms. How will our changing climate affect the future of Beaver Mountain ski area?
Water is essential to life. No current Utah legislators have any professional background or experience in water resources or climate change. We need someone who has the skills and experience to guide legislative action to address these serious problems facing Utah. It’s time to have a water scientist represent us in our legislature as the Wasatch front eyes our water resources. I don’t want a dam in Temple Fork. Neither do the beavers.
It’s time to think about the future and enact changes that will continue to make Cache Valley a great place to live, work, farm, raise a family, and recreate. Join me in voting for Patrick Belmont, a water and climate scientist who has the energy to fight for us. Check out: belmont4utah.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.