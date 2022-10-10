I’m a mom and an enthusiast of Cache Valley's natural wonders. But the future of these spaces — and the future of our planet — hangs on this moment. In Utah, we feel it acutely. The Great Salt Lake dropped to a historic low level this summer and is generating toxic dust, further degrading our air quality throughout northern Utah. In Utah, we care about future generations at home and around the world. Yet the average per capita carbon pollution in the U.S. is four times greater than the global average. Our emissions disproportionately impact others globally. While wealthy countries like the U.S. emit most of the carbon pollution, poor countries will bear the greatest burdens of the climate crisis. Utah must lead in transitioning to clean energy, to secure a brighter future for our communities and others around the world. That’s why I’m thrilled that Patrick Belmont is running for Utah House District 3. It’s time for a new voice in the Utah Legislature, and Patrick is the person who can help us lead in this critical time. As a scientist who studies water, climate and agriculture, Patrick has the expertise to help Utah understand these complex and inter-related issues, see the big picture and protect our quality of life. Check out Patrick’s website (https://www.belmont4utah.org/) to learn about him, check/update your voter registration at vote.utah.gov, and be sure to vote (by mail from October 18, during early voting from October 25 to November 4, or in-person on November 8).
