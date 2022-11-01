It is imperative that our state representatives do better for Utah’s children. We need representatives who believe not in doing the Democrat or Republican thing, but the right thing. Patrick Belmont, candidate for House District 3, believes this and is devoted to ensuring a brighter future for our children.
Even with increased educational funding, Utah ranks last in funding. Dr. Belmont is dedicated to finding solutions that will increase funding, lift Utah from the bottom of the rankings, and improve public education in our state so that a fair and equitable education is available to all.
Dr. Belmont is a water scientist, desperately needed in the Legislature. But he is an educator at his core. Dr. Belmont has been a teacher for over 20 years, first in high school and then as a professor. He knows the role of public education in creating a positive future for our children, and he supports teachers in their efforts to do that. In contrast, Republicans passed a resolution urging the Governor to prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Utah public schools. Dan Johnson’s has enough experience working in Utah schools to know that CRT is not taught. Johnson posted on social media that public schools don’t participate in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, which we do daily as mandated by the legislature in which he serves. These dangerous tactics manipulate voters and result in declined support of teachers and public education—something Belmont would never do.
