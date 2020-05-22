Letter logo (new)

To the editor:

There is a house I occasionally go by in Logan that flies a Confederate flag. However, on the most recent occasion I went by, I noticed the flag had been replaced with a Betsy Ross American flag (also commonly known as the Revolutionary flag).

I just wanted to thank the homeowner for making this change. I know some individuals fly the Confederate flag to make a statement about independence or states' rights. But there's so much baggage tied to the Confederate flag that I think any such statements get lost in translation.

I think flying the Betsy Ross flag (or a state flag) makes a much clearer statement. I also find the Betsy Ross flag to be a more patriotic choice and more respectful to our soldiers.

I'd encourage others still flying the Confederate flag to consider replacing it with the Betsy Ross flag!

Casey Rock

Logan

