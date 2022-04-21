The late great actor John Wayne once said of a skit on SNL (he was dressed in a rabbit suit), “This could have been worse, they could have had me dressed up as a liberal”(meaning a donkey).
Pres Trump was the head coach of a great economy. Mr. Biden has destroyed all of the positive things Trump accomplished. Biden is begging other countries for oil while depleting our reserves. We were energy independent under Trump. Biden cowers down to the squad and AOC, who probably doesn’t know how to ride a foot-pushed scooter. Pres Reagan held his ground on “Peace through strength” and the USSR was dismantled. Pres Trump followed the same ideals and had success against other hostile countries.
Folks, in doing some research, I found that every time, including the 1930s Great Depression, the Dems were the so-called leaders which led to recessions, inflations, and getting America engaged in some kind of war conflict. Other than that awful day of 9-11-01 under Bushes’ watch (started under Clinton), it’s been the Repub presidents who got us through and restored peace and prosperity.
Bozo Biden has abandoned thousands of Americans behind enemy lines in Afghanistan and left about $85 billion in military equipment in the hands of people who wish to destroy us. Wow! Your hard earned tax dollars put to good use.
For you folks who cry about climate change and pollution, why don’t you sue Biden for aiding and abetting Putin to invade and destroy Ukraine so the wind can carry the rubble dust around the world. Where will Putin put all of the refuse? Probably in the ocean somewhere. Sounds reasonable.
Biden is a dunderhead, not a leader. His Supreme Court justice-elect is a disgrace on record. How can a judge who lets sexual predators, rapists, and killers back on the streets with minimum jail time to do it again soon after be trusted to uphold the Constitution and rule of law? She can,t.
A month ago, a Clinton appointed judge who doesn’t like Trump used a lot of innuendo words like probably, I think, maybe, I’m not sure, etc. trying to self convict Pres Trump of violating some kind of election laws. It must be true if a “jackass” appointed judge alludes toTrump’s guilt without real evidence which there is none. Yet Hunter Biden gets a “fake news” pass.