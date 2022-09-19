Currently, the dominant party, the Democrats, are becoming more and more similar to the early stages of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party in Germany circa 1933-36. Our President, Joe Biden, recently gave a speech that is eerily reminiscent of Hitler in both setting and tone.
With his hands clenched in fists of anger (just like Hitler), Biden set about to dehumanize an entire sector of Americans whom he obviously hates (just like Hitler). His Department of Justice is holding hundreds of political prisoners in D.C. jails, many without bail, for charges as piffle as “parading” and trespass. His state police are raiding his opponents and serving upon them “General Warrants” of the type specifically prohibited by the U.S. Constitution. They have now erected steel fencing twice around the perimeter of D.C. government buildings guarded by as many as 30,000 U.S. military personnel - with machine guns - as a show of force.
The J6 hearings have far more in common with a Nazi Peoples Court than with the American way. The Peoples Court tried “political crimes” which is exactly what the J6 hearings are doing - without defense or objection - which is also exactly what took place under the Nazis.
I am not surprised at any of Biden’s actions. What does surprise me are the people who I once thought to be intelligent enough to recognize the realities that are currently staring them in the face and are just “fine” with all this. “Fine” with it, because they hold opposing beliefs. But how can they be so blind? Blind to the incredible lack of justice? Blind to the attempt to instill hatred and division in the hearts and souls of our citizens?
The following is from Martin Niemöller, a German pastor, who was imprisoned at Sachsenhausen and Dachau concentration camps, 1937-1945:
First they came for the Communists and I did not speak out because I was not a Communist. Then they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me.