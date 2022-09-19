Letter logo (new) (copy)

To the editor:

Currently, the dominant party, the Democrats, are becoming more and more similar to the early stages of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party in Germany circa 1933-36. Our President, Joe Biden, recently gave a speech that is eerily reminiscent of Hitler in both setting and tone.  

