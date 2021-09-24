C’mon man! Another election bought and paid for by Pelosi’s nephew, Gavln Newsome, will retain his office until 2022. He promised a stimulus check for those who voted for him. He will probably rob the meager coffers of California to pay for those votes.
“Klng (Bozo) Mandate” seems unconcerned and wants to fine real Americans for no vax or masks. Yet he has exempted many federal employees and union members. It’s called a-- kissing and pocket greasing. Another item he is proposing is for the IRS to monitor your savings accounts over $600 dollars to see if you are cheating on your taxes. Wow, that’s a double standard. He has also eluded to doing away with Article 4 of our Constitution.
Now it’s obvious that the “Back East Drugstore Cowboys and Cowgirls” (yee-haw) don’t know the difference between horse reins and a real whip. Those dummies think that mechanical bulls are for drunk chicks at the county fair. Heck, these folks don’t know the difference between the bull and the BS they spread without the barnyard pitchfork. You think your vote doesn’t count. It really does. I submit that the 2022 elections are the most important in our lifetimes.
Maybe Biden should misfire another drone at D.C. so Pelosi can say it was another missstep
minor setback.
Please America, wake up and smell the coffee or roses and help subvert the stench of Biden’s White (out) House before it’s way too late. Biden, if at first you don’t succeed, do it the way your mother told you to do it. With honesty. You then might be respected.