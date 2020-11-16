To the editor:
Assuming “Bozo” Biden and “Haughty” Harris prevail, it will be a sad day in American history. Biden had better hire a good chiropractor because he will be looking over his shoulder as those behind him will always be stabbing him in the back (so to speak) to have him removed from office. To his credit, Pres. Trump does have 240 years of legal constitutional precedence on his side. He may yet pull it off and remain as president.
Already Biden wants to take credit for the economy Trump revived, the virus vaccine, and peace in the Middle East of which he had no part of. He can’t remember his own name, who he’s married to, what states he was in, or which office he was running for. Now there is another radical movement cropping up called “Cancel culture — One Peoples’ Project.” They are backed by both “Antifa, and hard left Black Lives Matter.” They wish to subvert all police departments nationwide to be “the protectors of our streets.”
This is all part of Bozo’s socialistic plan. The motto on their flag is “We will tread on you.” Now I want you to ponder on: Where did COVID-19 come from? China. Where do I guess 90% of the masks you must wear come? China. Who are the “bubby-buddies” of the Bidens? Once again, China. I submit it is all part of the plan to infiltrate America to help Biden. Remember Pres. Trump tried to close borders in Sept. 2019 when we first heard of COVID-19. The Dems were more set on a phony impeachment and didn’t want to support a shutdown. Now the virus is way out of control and the medical mayhem is on their backs. Not Trump’s.
On Biden’s taxes, he is misleading you about it all the way. A top economist, Stephen Moore, has briefly laid out many aspects so it is easy for anyone to grasp it. All of his pals who support this agenda I’m sure will be exempt from having to donate to his causes. President Trump has donated his entire salary to worthy charitable causes. Do you think Bozo would do that? The answer is, not a chance.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield