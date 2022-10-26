To the editor:
I know a registered Republican friend who wants to know why no one in Utah seems to know the following:
1. That Biden signed into law a bill to tax the people who are paying 0 in taxes and are clearing billions a minimum of 15 percent and no one making under $400,000 a year will have a tax increase
2. Biden signed into law infrastructure building and it has started.
3. 72 percent of those getting money for college come from families who make less than $30,000 a year.
4. Biden has cut child hunger by 50 percent.
5. Biden has cut Trump’s et al debt by $1.3 trillion in two years.
6. Biden is for us saving the life of a mother with a dead fetus inside her when, for instance, she has 6 children at home who will be left with no mother if she dies among other reasons.
7. Biden believes in taking care of his citizens.
8. Biden wants top secret documents kept secret.
9. Biden believes in the dignity of each human being.
Can somebody explain this to me?
Elizabeth Taggart
Logan
