I feel compelled to respond to the letter from David B. Kerr in the recent weekend edition of the Herald Journal to set the record straight on what our president Joe Biden has and has not done for our country.
He has restored dignity to the office of the president and has regained the trust of our allies. He has not called Putin a genius or claimed to be in love with Kim Jong-un. He has referred to Putin as the murderous dictator that he is and rallied the countries around the world to support Ukraine without any bribery or strings attached such as his predecessor demanded.
Only 3.5% of our nation's oil comes from Russia with most of our oil coming from Canada and Latin American countries. President Biden has embargoed Russian oil and virtually cut off commerce with them.
Here at home he has been instrumental in seeing the biggest infrastructure bill passed since the Eisenhower days. This will help repair and replace crumbling and dangerous highways and bridges, improve public transit, clean up our drinking water and create an abundance of new good paying jobs.
If you are worried about the cost you must be really incensed about the tax cuts given by his predecessor which mainly benefited the top earners in our country and added trillions to our national debt.
He set a record of new jobs created in the first year of his presidency with over 6 million created, the unemployment rate dropped from 6.2% to 3.9%, the biggest one-year drop in our history. The year 2021 recorded the lowest level of child poverty ever and nearly 5 million Americans have gained access to health coverage.
If you are still concerned that the election was somehow tampered with, you can put that fear to rest. Not a single audit has found that to be true and in cases where there may have been a small difference in votes they were in Biden's favor.
I also pray for Joe Biden's health every day because I tremble to think where we would be today if he had not been elected.