I heard new movie is on the horizon called “Honey, how I shrunk the economy and destroyed America,” written by, produced by, and starring Joe Biden and a cast far from honest D.C. misfits. I also understand that CNN, MSNBC, and CNBC are the sole owners of the inaccurate narratives in it.
Recently I saw on a news channel (not CNN), a parent expressing concern about kids wearing masks by mandate. The parent had concerns about children not learning facial expressions of classmates. I’m talking about a hidden smile, a frown of sadness, or a tongue sticking out in dislike. This is all part of a process of a child’s feelings about themselves and others.
Another program was addressing gender identity for newborns. Now you can have “unknown” put on the “gender” line and call your kid a “they baby.” On the same show a traditional set of parents spoke of their young daughter being brutally raped in the girls’ restroom at school by a young man claiming gender identity The school or law enforcement took no appropriate action. That young lady will be scarred forever.
Biden’s speech on 1-20-22 said, “He questions the legitimacy of the 2022 elections” which are months away Mr. Bozo Biden. In another “Hot Mic” gaff, he was caught calling a press member “A dumb S.O.B.” when he wouldn’t answer a question on his inflation and failing economy.
Last but not least, have any of you noticed that Biden has never met personally with families of our fallen brave (military, police, medical help, firefighters, etc) due to his lack of empathy and allowing lawlessness to prevail. That’s shameful. President Trump met with nearly all of them in his tenure. That’s respect and valor.
Pastor/author Harry Fosdick said “Liberty is always dangerous, but it’s the safest thing we have.” The late great actor John Wayne said this, “A republic is a place where people can and should live free.” We must protect our republic and our democracy at any and all costs.