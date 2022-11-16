I’ve been thinking about departures from the rule of law, and my thoughts turned to Representative Casey Snider’s abuse of Senate Bill 203 (S.B. 203), the Tire Recycling Fund Amendments Bill, to humble Logan City (Logan).
At some point during Utah’s 2022 Legislative Session, Rep. Snider became aware of Logan’s impending termination of garbage collection services to the residents of Cache County living outside of Logan’s boundaries, and in response to Logan’s decision to terminate garbage collection services to county residents, he unjustly amended S.B. 203, a legitimate piece of legislation with a legitimate purpose until Rep. Snider defiled it with his inappropriate amendment: Rep. Snider’s amendment to S.B. 203 hijacked Logan’s finances by requiring Logan to divert all of the revenue generated from its North Valley Landfill’s operations from its city’s coffers into the Waste Tire Recycling Fund.
If Utah’s government was committed to the rule of law and understood the stabilizing effect of the rule of law on society, S.B. 203 as amended by Rep. Snider wouldn’t have become law.
As far as violations of the rule of law are concerned, Rep. Snider’s breach is a classic: Utah’s government empowers municipalities to engage in a long-term activity, and after Utah’s cities assume long-term liabilities and commit their resources to doing the long-term activity, Utah’s government specifically targets one municipality and sabotages this single public entity’s ability to engage in the long-term activity.
When Rep. Snider trampled on the rule of law by legislatively taking Logan as a hostage with a regulatory time bomb he constructed and planted in S.B. 203, he disrespected Logan’s elections, undercut the powers of Logan’s Council to control its city’s finances under Title 10 of Utah’s Code, circumvented Logan’s executive branch of government, nullified Logan’s public hearings and public meetings, undermined Logan’s powers to operate a solid waste facility under Utah’s Solid Waste Management Act, and subverted his legislative colleagues’ legitimate legislative efforts to regulate the Waste Tire Recycling Fund with his retaliatory amendment to S.B. 203.
But the adverse consequences of Rep. Snider’s repugnant legislation to Logan were easily overlooked by some residents of Cache County because Rep. Snider’s legislation provided them with leverage to extract more favorable terms from Logan on matters related to its North Valley Landfill.
If more of Utah’s legislators act on their vindictive urges and use Rep. Snider’s guerrilla tactics to rearrange a city’s affairs in accordance with their prejudices, Utah will become destabilized.
In my opinion, Utah will be a more stable place to live when state legislators are prohibited from enacting malicious legislation like the legislation Rep. Snider introduced to S.B. 203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.