I’ve been thinking about departures from the rule of law, and my thoughts turned to Representative Casey Snider’s abuse of Senate Bill 203 (S.B. 203), the Tire Recycling Fund Amendments Bill, to humble Logan City (Logan).

At some point during Utah’s 2022 Legislative Session, Rep. Snider became aware of Logan’s impending termination of garbage collection services to the residents of Cache County living outside of Logan’s boundaries, and in response to Logan’s decision to terminate garbage collection services to county residents, he unjustly amended S.B. 203, a legitimate piece of legislation with a legitimate purpose until Rep. Snider defiled it with his inappropriate amendment: Rep. Snider’s amendment to S.B. 203 hijacked Logan’s finances by requiring Logan to divert all of the revenue generated from its North Valley Landfill’s operations from its city’s coffers into the Waste Tire Recycling Fund.

