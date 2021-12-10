In regards to what some call the "Sky View incident," I have a few things I would like to say. As a black woman, who grew up in this community, I was first disheartened by the news of how the public acted about seeing the "400 years" video. I hear many comments on how it was "inappropriate" and "uncomfortable" to watch. After a few days, and many conversations, I came to this conclusion: We can't help those who are uneducated and aren't willing to educate themselves specifically on race. However, we can teach by example in our own homes and communities. Teach about love, and acceptance.
Mike Monson, the principle of Sky View, was doing just that by providing the tools for his students and community to learn about a very important subject. Although many within the community did not appreciate his efforts, there are many of us who see and appreciate what he has done for his students. As a woman of color, a minority in this community, I am grateful to Mike for his efforts in educating his students.
To the parents and students who had a problem with it, I encourage you to open your minds. Open your minds for the children and families who look different than you, put yourselves in their shoes. If you felt uncomfortable with the video, imagine how uncomfortable it is to be the person with the different skin color, and being treated differently because of it.
To the students who dressed up in black face as well as the students who dressed up as a member of the KKK; that hurt people. You wouldn't like to be hurt, so please don't hurt others. We didn't choose the color of our skin, and neither did you. You could've been in our shoes, too. The way you treat people like me, could have been the way you were treated if you had you looked like me. I can guarantee you wouldn't appreciate that, and would be grateful to those who educate rather than hate.
I apologize to Mike Monson for being so upset with him at first, before I opened my mind and realized the good he was doing, and I thank him for that. For the parents who educate your kids, you're doing a great job, and we see you. To the parents who need help educating your kids and yourself, next time consider having an open mind when you are given resources to educate yourself.