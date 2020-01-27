To the editor:
With deliberations for Trump’s impeachment vote looming, I just wanted to express my concern and some thoughts for the future of this country. An innocent person with nothing to hide would not go to the extremes Trump and his men have to hedge up an investigation: To block access to evidence and witnesses implies guilt, and to lie before the American citizens one represents is treasonous.
Another element in this situation is the role Russia’s Putin is playing: Blaming the Ukraine for their (Russia’s) hack into the Democratic Party’s computer is an old trick … the type mafias and other such secret combinations engage in. The thing to understand is that Trump is a pawn to Putin: He owes him for getting elected and is thus willing (if not obliged) to do his bidding. Is this not of concern to our security interests? Should we have a Russian puppet for a leader? If Trump doesn’t take policy advice from U.S. counselors, where does he get it from? The withdrawal of support to the Kurds happened on Putin’s birthday! Now the Kurds and the people they defended on our behalf are fleeing, exposing thousands to death and the renewed wrath of Isis (which we incidentally created by invading Iraq, based on false information favorable to Dick Cheney’s Halliburton and friends.) How can it be that a nation set on “liberty and justice for all” has become the source of so many lies and coverups and wars? Let’s learn the truth and be free!
P.S. Martin Luther King Jr. was right in his speech “Beyond Vietnam,” and we will be paying dire consequences for our willful blindness and apathy. (Matthew 23)
Lisa Jorgensen
Logan