To the editor:
I couldn't agree more with Robin Elliot. Blue Lives Matter. A lot. If it wasn't for the men and women of law enforcement the “protesters” (mostly spoiled young kids who got a participation trophy and were never disciplined) would be on their own. No security or protection. You have the right to peacefully protest with the security of local law enforcement protecting you. You don't have the right to block traffic, commit vandalism or assault citizens that may disagree.
Eric Orahood
Smithfield