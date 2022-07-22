The Cache County Council will vote on Tuesday whether or not to allow a county bond measure to be placed on the November ballot that increases property taxes in order to raise funds for maintaining agriculture lands and open space throughout Cache Valley. If approved by county voters, the bond could raise upwards of $25 million — money that will be augmented by other funding sources such as state and federal land conservation dollars. A portion of this money would be used to pay participating ranchers and farmers to place their agriculture lands into conservation easements (also known as land trusts). Once placed into a conservation easement, the land could not be rezoned, developed or subdivided. Its zoning designation would remain “agriculture.” Under this designation, private ownership is maintained and can be transferred; but for agricultural use only.
This model is well underway in Summit County, Utah (Park City and Heber City) and has proven very successful in preserving open spaces and ag lands. In 2004, something similar was attempted here in Cache Valley but the Cache County Council voted it down. Today, with rapid development putting our valley at severe risk of Wasatch Front sprawl, it seems the public recognizes what is at stake and may be willing to commit their dollars for open space preservation. In a recent survey on this issue, respondents indicated that, on average, an additional $38 per year in property tax assessment would be acceptable.
If you have an opinion on this issue, contact members of the Cache County Council. Better yet, attend next Tuesday’s Cache County Council meeting at the County Courthouse. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Cache Valley has a vibrant and rich agricultural heritage that deserves care and preservation. It is what makes our valley so appealing. As one Utah farmer lamented recently, concrete is the last crop. Let’s not let that happen in Cache Valley.