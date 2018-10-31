To the editor:
We support Karina Brown for Utah House District 5 because of her work ethic and desire to serve the people. Karina brings elements of “change and transition” that are vitally needed right now.
She has a masters degree, is certified in technology programs, is a leader of teen girls in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, supports agriculture interests, strives to help seniors with health care issues, and advocates to help prevent abuse and suicide problems. She is endorsed by the Cache Education Association as she works to help teacher pay and per pupil spending, and endorses methods to help the economic development of Cache Valley while supporting ways to improve our air quality problems.
Karina has presented her ideas to local government officials by meeting with them in Hyrum, Providence, River Heights, Paradise, Mendon, Nibley, Wellsville, and Logan.
She has been active in attending events and celebrations in those cities, Utah State University, and the Cache County Fair in parades and maintaining booths in those places to learn of citizen’s concerns.
She participates with the Children’s Justice Center, Capsa, Bridgerland Applied Technology College, The Family Place, the Women’s Business Conference, the Cache Physicians Group, the Utah Rivers Council, and is endorsed by the Utah Cultural Alliance. Her efforts and diverse interests shows she wants to help all the residents in House District 5.
Ron and Wendy Hellstern
Nibely