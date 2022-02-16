On his website, gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy lists five reasons to support him. One of these reasons is he will “take back federal land in Idaho.” While I am sympathetic to his overall goal, the question is how he plans on achieving it. The only detail Mr. Bundy gives is that he “knows how to fight for land.” That’s all well and good, but a goal without a plan is just a wish and on this subject Mr. Bundy has little more than a wish.
In 2012 Utah passed the Transfer of Public Lands Act to try and take control of federal land in Utah. That act has gone nowhere with no tangible results. Since 2012 the federal government is yet to cede one acre of land to Utah’s control. Mr. Bundy cannot achieve his goal through legislative means.
Perhaps Mr. Bundy thinks he can achieve his goal through congressional action. However, any bill to give Idaho control of its federal lands would certainly be filibustered in the U.S. Senate and die. There is no reality where 60 senators will vote to cede control of federal lands to Idaho.
That leaves the courts. Idaho could try to sue the federal government over control of federal land in the state. Such a case would undoubtedly go to the Supreme Court, where at best Idaho would lose four to five. Justices Thomas and Alito would certainly side with Idaho, Gorsuch probably would and Justice Barrett might. That’s four possible votes on Idaho’s side to five definite votes against as there is no way that Justices Roberts, Kavanaugh, Sotomayor, Kagan and whoever replaces Breyer would vote against the U.S. government in that case.
Politics is the art of the possible and Mr. Bundy’s wish to take back federal land in Idaho is neither realistic nor possible within the confines of our constitutional government. That leaves us with two options: either Mr. Bundy is too ignorant to know that his goal to take back federal land has no chance of succeeding and as such he has no business being Idaho’s governor; or Mr. Bundy knows that his goal to take back federal land has no chance of succeeding and he’s playing the role of demagogue in a cynical play for votes and as such he has no business being Idaho’s governor. Either way, Idaho can do much better.