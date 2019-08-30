To the editor:
BYU will never be relevant in D1 college football again. First, they don't belong to a Power 5 conference, or any other conference for that matter. Second, the ridiculous “honor code” prevents any top recruits from going there except Mormon players that didn't get an offer from a better program. I respect your values and standards, but drop down to D2 or D3, join a conference and try to win something. It's never happening against the level of competition you're playing now. Go Aggies!
Eric Orahood
Smithfield