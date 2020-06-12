To the editor:
The Cache County Council voted 6-1 to move the COVID-19 virus risk to "green." Only Councilman Jon White voted against moving to "green." Thank you, Councilman Jon White.
This devastating vote comes at a time when there is significantly more virus in the county than at any other time. Councilman Gordon Zilles said, "Let's get the herd vaccination over with. I'm in the age group that's most likely to die, but I've had a good life and I say let's get on with it."
I'm in the older age group too and I love my life and plan on having many more years to contribute to the beauty of this country and this valley. I feel like my right to life was just taken away. This councilman for my district does not speak for me!
Councilwoman Gina Worthen said, "People can be responsible or their own health. That's what America is all about."
I am glad to be responsible for my own health. There's a limit to that with this virus because it is an invisible enemy and most people in the valley are not wearing masks or socially distancing from my observation. Is it up to me to announce and interrupt others to move away or get out of the store if they aren't abiding by the guidelines, pitting one citizen against another? Where is our leadership pulling us together? It's a tough job but that's why you were elected!
I have always thought that America stood for lending a helping hand and sacrificing for the greater good ... to preserve life for all. Take WWII for example when ladies worked in the factories while the men were away, and men and women sacrificed their lives so that all Europeans might live free.
President Trump said that the virus was an enemy and this is war. I feel like our Cache County Council just gave the enemy free rein. Wound as many as you like! Take a few lives while you're at it!
Unfortunately, Councilman Zilles, the virus doesn't take just those that agree to die. It takes young children, teenagers, mothers, fathers, and older people who may or may not agree to die. This sacrifice so that people can socialize as we once did.
I'd like to socialize freely too. But for now, I am learning to socialize online or on the phone, and with my mask on and at a six-foot distance. We need to share more examples of how to play given our circumstances until we have more control over the virus, our enemy. We need leadership that speaks up for what is the right thing to do to preserve the right to life.
Marcia Baker
River Heights