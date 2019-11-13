To the editor:
To the Cache Valley community,
The 2019 Christmas season will be the last for Cache County Sub for Santa unless a new board of volunteers is found to carry on with this important and rewarding work. Fundraising would also be needed to continue on past this year. The last few years we have had fewer and fewer volunteers for the board and fewer funds donated. If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming a board member to keep Cache County Sub for Santa from closing, please email cachecountvsubforsanta@gmai|.com
We have a new phone number this year: 435-754-9216.
The KUTV-United Way Angel tree this year will be in Smith's Marketplace (750 N Main). We will also have trees in the Cache Valley Mall food court, Lee's and Saddleback Harley-Davidson. We would like
to thank those sponsors and encourage you to support them.
Cache County Sub for Santa is a nonprofit organization that coordinates efforts by individuals and groups to help ensure that no child goes without a gift at Christmas. The Cache County Sub for Santa program provides clothing, toys, and other gifts for children during the Christmas season, and occasionally makes donations to deserving organizations which serve the needs of chidren.
In the past, board members have served for three-year terms, attended approximately 8-10 meetings a year, and enjoyed extensive involvement in helping with the KUTV Angel tree beginning just before Thanksgiving and with distribution in mid-December.
Made up entirely of volunteers, the board determines policy, assesses needs, and approves and assists the efforts of a small number of paid employees, some of whom sit on the board in an ex-officio capacity.
Thank you, Cache County for being so supportive with sponsors and gift donations. We want to thank all those who have helped provide Christmas to so many deserving families in the more than 30 years that Cache County Sub for Santa has been a part of this community.
Cache County Sub for Santa Board
Alice Hooper
Hyde Park