We are very blessed to be able to live in such a wonderful location. We have this beautiful valley, surrounded by mountains that provide so many forms of recreation and beauty. We have a great university, local schools, with loving dedicated teachers, and the list goes on and on.
One of the very best blessings we have living here, in Cache Valley, is the ICON Health and Fitness Company. I have had the privilege of knowing the Wattersons and Stevensons when they first started their company. They have been such a wonderful positive influence for helping make Cache Valley the extraordinary place that it is. I personally know some of the people here in the valley who have been blessed by the love and generosity of the Watterson and Stevenson families. These acts of kindness and help, are many, are given freely, to those who benefit so much from their thoughtfulness.
I know personally by having been helped after my wife had been in a very bad car accident in which she was injured, our car totaled, and my wife needing to do therapy and needing equipment at home to do some physical therapy. The Watterson family is a wonderful example of all that is great in our beautiful valley. All of us who have benefited from their love, give you many many thanks.