To the editor:
I have questions for the candidates for Logan City Council.
How serious is Cache County air pollution?
A USnews article on April 8 this year says “More than 100,000 Americans each year die of heart attacks, strokes and other illnesses caused by air pollution spewed from factories, motor vehicles and even bucolic-seeming farmland, according to a new report that contradicts an EPA panel whose members downplayed the risks during a public meeting last month.”
“The findings, in a new study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, put a human toll and a price tag – some $886 billion a year – on the health impacts caused by air pollution, especially from fine particulate matter known as PM 2.5.”
On the date of the article the U.S. population was 328,690,424.
The claimed deaths represent 0.030% (3/10000) of the U.S. population.
The article continues “Emissions of PM 2.5, no surprise, are densest in cities and especially along the East Coast. However, agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of premature deaths caused by particulate matter, which is emitted by fertilizer and manure. Corn production alone generates about a quarter of such emissions.”
How many people die statistically prematurely from air pollution in Cache County?
If the article is correct, 0.030% of Cache County population is 36 premature deaths this year.
If you go to data sites you find stuff like more folks die in Cache Valley from violence than air pollution.
How serious is Cache County air pollution?
Peter Brunson
Logan