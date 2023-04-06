To the editor:
I told my husband that I no longer wanted to watch the news. It makes me sick to watch. I get anxious, a tightness in my chest; I can’t do it.
It's because I can’t stand to watch what they are doing to Donald Trump, the man everyone loved until he decided to run for President. Then suddenly, Donald Trump was a racist even though he had won numerous awards for furthering the progress of minorities.
Suddenly he was deranged because he wanted to use his business experience to make government more efficient and accountable to the people. Suddenly he was unbalanced because he wanted to use his international experience to stand up to the world’s bullies. Suddenly he was unstable because he promoted traditional values like family and the rule of law.
Mr. Trump could have lived a quiet life as a billionaire without worry. But he knew he could not be bought. Instead, he chose public office, knowing he would face overwhelming criticism.
Today, a never-ending stream of vile accusations are thrown at him to keep negative news on the front page, guilty until proven innocent. In today’s news it’s, “show me the man, and I’ll find the crime.” Anything to get Trump.
My father left Brazil as a young man because of government corruption and being used to destroy opponents and further political interests. Donald Trump’s opponents knew he had to be destroyed. This is what happens in third-world socialist/Marxist countries. Is this America?
My father was so proud of his new country. He changed his name from Carlos to Charles because he wanted to be an American. Just like Mr. Trump, my father was a patriot. My father could not stand to see the corruption in his country, nor can I as an American.
If we continue down the path this path, we will lose our country. It will look like something you’ve never seen before.
Annette Drew
Providence, Utah
