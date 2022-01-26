We’d like to alert citizens who live along the canals of City of Logan of proposed changes to the city Watercourse Maintenance Ordinance (Section 12.28.050) that will erode if not erase the rights of property holders along the canal.
The current ordinance requires advance notice of canal maintenance that will impact or require access to private property, and gives the property owner the right to do the work themselves. After trees on our property were removed from the other side of the canal with a boom crane, with no advance notice, we asked for improved notification.
City attorneys have instead proposed that the homeowner does not need to be notified if the work takes place within easement. (The local canal easements are not clearly defined but can be up to 50 feet on each side of the canal!) Simply put, they are proposing to rewrite the law to to justify the mistake that was made and also to weaken the need to give notice in future operations.
We citizens have asked that the city and the canal company come into compliance with an advance notice policy that shows respect for citizens and their property, something such as the following:
Advance notice should allow enough time for the property owner to respond and be fully informed of what work is being planned (what trees will be removed, what shrubs, etc.). The property holder should also know if heavy equipment will be moved into the area (boom cranes, dump-trucks, chippers, etc.) The work area should be clearly defined. If dangers are involved, a safety cordon should be established.
Contrary to the ordinance amendments proposed by city attorneys: “Staying within the easement” does not negate the right to advance notice nor should canal easements be used to nullify private property rights.
And foremost: The city should enforce its own ordinance as written in 12.28.050 rather than seeking to subvert it and deprive its citizens of basic property rights.
If you share the concerns we’ve raised here, we urge you to attend the public hearing in the City Council meeting of Feb. 1, 2022, 5:30 p.m., 290 N Main, or submit a comment to Mayor Daines at holly.daines@loganutah.org.