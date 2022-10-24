This week, write-in candidate Marc Ensign plans to host a "Meet & Greet & Complimentary Buffet Dinner" to learn more about his candidacy.
Utah State Code 20A-1-601 Bribery in elections — paying for votes reads, in part, "A person may not, directly, indirectly, or through any other person: (a) pay, loan, or contribute, or offer or promise to pay, loan, or contribute any money or other valuable consideration to or for any voter or to or for any other person: ... (v) to obtain the political support or aid of any person at an election."
Is a buffet dinner a consideration of value?
When I asked this question on Mr. Ensign's campaign Facebook page, he first replied asking if I'd attended Mike Lee's event in Paradise recently where sponsors provided a meal in similar fashion. An irrelevant retort.
As I was typing a response to Ensign, quoting the law, I was blocked from his page. If Mr. Ensign is elected, I hope he knows that it is illegal for public officials to block constituents on social media.
To the original issue, a candidate running a campaign on his perceived need to bring ethics back to an office, engaging in a tactic that is likely unethical and potentially illegal, is worth noting. Republicans love "slippery slope" arguments. Is it now fair game for Candidate Zook to offer a seven-course luxury meal to court voters? What about a dinner cruise?
Ethics matter, and watch out for those who shut down anyone who questions them.
